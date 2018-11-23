Exclusive
Is Travis Scott Ready To Propose To Kylie Jenner? ‘He Knows’ The Exact Ring He’ll Give Her

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are one happy family with baby Stormi, so is an engagement on the way? HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the rapper ‘knows’ exactly what he’ll buy and whether or not a proposal is coming soon!

Travis [Scott] hasn’t bought an engagement ring for Kylie [Jenner] yet, but he knows exactly the type of ring he would like to buy when he’s ready to make the big purchase,” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s something he’s definitely considered, but he’s been so busy and focused on his tour that he wants to wait until the time is right for both of them.” HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.

Travis, 26, is currently on his Astroworld tour, and Kylie, 21, has joined him on tour. The couple is stronger than ever since welcoming Stormi Webster, 9 months, in Feb. 2018. Kylie posted sweet new family photos to celebrate Stormi’s first Thanksgiving.

Travis is all about making his #1 girl feel special. He’s been spotted at Emanuel Jewelry Design in Los Angeles a number of times. “Travis loves to spoil Kylie with lots of gold and diamonds and will definitely head to his favorite jeweler at Emanuel Jewelry Design to create a gorgeous custom ring for Kylie,” our source continued. ” Travis completely trusts them with such an important piece of jewelry and has had a number of his pieces custom made from the shop for both of them. This is his secret jewelry supplier when he wants to buy something really special for himself or Kylie.”

Well, Christmas is right around the corner! Travis recently fueled marriage speculation by calling Kylie his “wife” on stage during a concert. HollywoodLife also found out EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie is “crazy in love with Travis,” but isn’t rushing into marriage. “Everything is so great that Kylie doesn’t even want to think about getting married right now, as she kind of figures that if it ain’t broke why fix it?” our source revealed.