Tiger Woods Mocks Phil Mickelson After Winning $200K From Fellow Golfer: ‘That Hurts The Pocket’

Two of the world’s biggest golfers, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, went head-to-head on Nov. 23, and Tiger had a hilarious response when he won $200,000 from his opponent on the first hole.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson spent the day after Thanksgiving on the golf course in Las Vegas, playing a pay-per-view match for the ages. The winner will take home $9 million, and bragging rights, of course, but along with the sought-after purse, there were some side bets made along the way. The biggest of all was made between the players during a press conference on Nov. 20, just three days before “The Match.” Phil was so confident in his ability to birdie on the first hole, that he decided to wager some money out of his own pocket.

“I feel like the first hole is a great hole for me,” he told Tiger. “In fact, I’m willing to risk $100,000 to say I birdie the first hole. That’s how good I feel heading into this match. You don’t have to take it.” Well, not only was Tiger willing to take the bet — but he decided to up the ante. “Double it,” he urged his opponent. Phil didn’t waste any time agreeing to that, firing back, “Did you see how I baited him like that? Yes! Yes! 200 says I birdie the first hole.”

Well, cut to the day of the match, and it looks like Phil is out $200,000 — he missed his putt to birdie, giving Tiger the W. “That hurts the pocket,” Tiger said, with a smile, after Phil missed the putt. When his opponent walked by, he also added, mockingly, “Good speed.”

Tiger’s already heckling Phil for blowing his chance at $200K: “That hurts the pocket” (➡️ @Audi) Buy to watch on @brlive or PPV: https://t.co/xoa47Oy9ZN pic.twitter.com/lX1TGniAQb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2018

These side bets were made for charity purposes, so Tiger will give the $200,000 to the foundation of his choice. These guys are two of the most popular and well-known golfers in the world, so this match is generation a lot of buzz — and clearly there’s a LOT on the line!