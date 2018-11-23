Thanksgiving Mall Shooting: Police Kill Gunman After He Shoots Boy, 18, & Girl, 12, In Alabama

A teen boy and young girl were rushed to the hospital after a gunman opened fire on a mall in Alabama during the craziness of post-Thanksgiving shopping. Here’s the latest.

Black Friday madness began on Thanksgiving night at the Riverchase Galleria in Alabama, but sadly, the chaos turned deadly. An unidentified, 21-year-old gunman opened fire on a fellow shopper. He shot an 18-year-old boy twice in the stomach, prompting a security guard to fire back, according to TMZ. As the gunman tried to flee the scene, the guard, who was an off-duty cop, shot and killed him. In the midst of this terrifying madness, a 12-year-old girl was also shot. However, it’s unclear if the bullet that hit her was from the officer or the gunman.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, and the young girl had to undergo surgery. However, she was in stable condition as of the morning of Nov. 23. The boy was in “serious condition” on his way to the hospital, according to CNN. It has not been confirmed if the shooter and his 18-year-old victim had any sort of relationship before the attack, or if the violence was strictly shopping related. Obviously, the mall was packed with people doing their early Black Friday shopping, and chaos erupted when the shots were fired. The video below shows the pandemonium inside the mall.

The Riverchase Galleria is Alabama’s largest enclosed mall. It’s located outside the city of Birmingham, in the city of Hoover. The shooting took place between JC Penney and Footaction on the 2nd floor of the mall, according to CNN.

“We are working closely with the Hoover Police Department,” a spokesperson for the mall said in a statement. “And are grateful for their swift action to contain the situation.”