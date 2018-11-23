Taylor Swift Raves Over BF Joe Alwyn’s ‘Phenomenal’ New Movie With Sweet Message Of Support

Taylor Swift is the ultimate supportive girlfriend! She posted a super sweet message about Joe Alwyn’s new movie, ‘The Favourite,’ and encouraged her fans to go see it!

In her first Instagram post since the end of her reputation world tour, Taylor Swift, 28, gushed about boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s critically-acclaimed new movie, The Favourite. She posted videos of her love in the movie and captioned them, “The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal, and it opens in NY and LA tomorrow— Swipe to see cities and dates! @thefavouritemovie @joe.alwyn @nicholashoult.” Taylor prefers to keep her relationship with Joe, 27, off of social media, so this post definitely caught us by surprise!

Joe stars alongside Taylor’s bud Emma Stone, 30, Nicholas Hoult, 28, Olivia Colman, 44, and Rachel Weisz, 48. The movie hit theaters on Nov. 23. Joe is a rising star in Hollywood. He’s not only starring in The Favourite this holiday season, he also has roles in Mary Queen of Scots and Boy Erased!

In the middle of her world tour, Taylor supported Joe at the New York premiere of The Favourite in Sept. 2018. Taylor donned a gorgeous red and black sheer dress for the event. She recently joined Joe for the Los Angeles premiere of the movie and didn’t leave his side. “Taylor showed up at the afterparty and stayed until the end with Joe,” a source told PEOPLE. “Taylor just stayed by Joe’s side the whole night.” Taylor and Joe are so supportive of each other. It is the cutest thing! They have yet to walk a red carpet together, but we’ll take these sweet Insta posts in the meantime!