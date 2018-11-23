Scott Disick Spends Thanksgiving With Kourtney & Family: Where’s Sofia Richie?

One happy family! Scott Disick may be dating Sofia Richie, but he had a sleepover with Kourtney Kardashian on Nov. 21 so they could spend Thanksgiving morning with their kids. See the sweet pic!

Scott Disick, 35, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, are back to being on good terms, and they proved it by spending Thanksgiving 2018 together. Kourt took to Instagram on Turkey Day to share a photo of herself and Scott with their three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, and revealed that Scott even spent the night with the family to be in the house Thanksgiving morning! “I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus Khloe Kardashian, i miss you), my brothers, the fathers of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew,” Kourtney captioned the photo. “I feel beyond grateful.”

As Scott spent Thanksgiving with the Kardashians, his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, posted a bunch of fun pics and videos to her Instagram story of her celebration with her family. It’s unclear if Scott went and joined the Richies later on, after spending time with the Kardashians, but just the fact that he spent the holiday with Kourtney’s family at all says a lot. Of course, Khloe was missing since she and her daughter, True Thompson, spent Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson. This was True’s first Thanksgiving, so it made sense for Khloe to want her daughter to be with both parents on the holiday, even if it meant missing out on her family’s traditions.

It’s no secret that Scott and Kourtney haven’t been on the best terms since their split in 2015, and Kourtney made it clear that she wasn’t happy when he introduced their kids to Sofia. However, Scott, Kourtney and Sofia recently met up for a sushi dinner, and it appears that they hashed out some of their differences. We have yet to see pics of Kourt and Sofia hanging out, but Scott has been welcome at more and more Kardashian gatherings lately.

Most recently, the 35-year-old took a family vacation to Bali with Kourtney and some of the family members. Of course, the kids were there, too. After that trip, he went on vacation with Sofia. It’s complicated, but they all make it work!