Gearing up for the big day! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated Thanksgiving with both of their families in India ahead of their upcoming wedding. The couple went all out for Thanksgiving!

Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 36, had the most lavish Thanksgiving together in India. Both of their families came together to celebrate the holiday in Delhi, India. Nick sat at the head of a long table with Priyanka at his right. They were holding each other’s hand at the table. Both Nick and Priyanka shared the photo on their Instagram pages. “What a beautiful Thanksgiving. Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones,” Nick captioned the photo. Priyanka wrote, “Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever..”

It’s been rumored for weeks that the couple will be married in December 2018, and HollywoodLife’s sources have learned EXCLUSIVELY that Nick and Priyanka will wed the first weekend of December, on December 2 and December 3. They will have two wedding services, one Christian and one Hindu. Their ceremonies will take place in India, where Priyanka is from, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. We’ve also found out EXCLUSIVELY that the pre-wedding festivities will begin Nov. 28. Nick’s family’s already there, so the preparations must be getting underway! Priyanka’s BFF Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, were invited, but it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not they’ll attend.

Their wedding will be held less than a year after they got engaged. Nick and Priyanka will be getting married before Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 22, who got engaged in Oct. 2017. Priyanka recently had a bridal shower at Tiffany’s in New York City and had a bachelorette weekend in Amsterdam. Buckle up, people. The biggest celebrity event of the year is almost here!