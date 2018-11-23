Miley Cyrus Surrounded By Liam Hemsworth & Family For Thanksgiving Bday Celebration

Thanksgiving doubled as a birthday celebration for Miley Cyrus this year! The singer celebrated with her man, Liam Hemsworth, and family by her side. See the sweet pic!

Miley Cyrus has had a tough month, but she still has a lot to be thankful for this year. Miley turned 26 on Nov. 23, just one day after Thanksgiving, but her family made sure to celebrate her big day when they all got together for the holiday on Nov. 22. Billy Ray Cyrus posted a photo of the group to Instagram, in which Miley can be seen smiling from ear to ear with her cake. She’s surrounded by family members, like Billy Ray, Tish Cyrus and Trace Cyrus, in the picture, and of course, her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth was there, too!

Miley’s brother, Trace, shared some videos from the gathering to his Instagram story, too. In the vid, Miley looked totally shy about being the center of attention during the family bash, even lamenting, “This is so embarrassing!” The whole group sang “Happy Birthday” as she covered her face with her hands while the cake was placed in front of her. Awww! Miley’s little sis, Noah Cyrus, was also in attendance, and could be seen in one of the videos on Trace’s page.

It hasn’t been an easy few weeks for Liam and Miley, as they lost their beloved Malibu home to the wildfires that tore through California earlier this month. The lovebirds have created a very private and special place for themselves in Malibu — Miley even wrote an entire song about it in 2017 — so they were obviously devastated by the destruction.

Since the fires, Miley and Liam have been spreading awareness about how to raise money to help victims of the fires. “It was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other in any way they can,” Liam wrote on Instagram. ‘Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love u Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all.”