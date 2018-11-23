Happy Birthday, Miley Cyrus: See Her & Liam Hemsworth’s Sexiest PDA Pics Together

Miley Cyrus turns 26 on Nov. 23, and in honor of her big day, we’re looking at all the best photos from her relationship with Liam Hemsworth!

Happy birthday Miley Cyrus! America’s favorite foam finger-waving queen is growing up, and Nov. 23 marks her 26th birthday! Through the years, we’ve seen Miley grow not only as a person, but in her relationship with Liam Hemsworth! The adorable pair have had their rocky moments, but these days are the picture of happiness, and engaged to be married! For us, the best part of their relationship is the sweet photos they post together. The couple have been know to share a few sexy PDA pics here and there, and are the snaps are envy-inducing to say the least. Miley and Liam could not be more perfect! As the singer turns 26, we’re looking at all the sexiest PDA pics from her and Liam’s relationship!

Liam shared a photo to his Instagram in September of 2017 that melted hearts everywhere! The unique photo, which was actually a sketch of Miley and her man, showed her giving him a big smooch on the cheek. In the snap, Liam rocked a pair of black shades, and Miley wore her hair pulled into a tight ponytail. “Life is way cooler in cartoon,” Liam captioned the photo.

It’s hard to believe Miley and Liam first got engaged when she was 19-years-old, and the pair have already shared so many memories together. Of course, the two spend the holidays together, and in 2017, the photo was them ringing in the new years was almost too sweet for words! The two stars shared a passionate kiss as the clock struck midnight, with a glowing “Happy New Year” sign behind them. The magical photo looked like something out of a movie, especially given their festive outfits! Miley rocked a pair of sequin gold shorts, and her man matched her in metallic gold pants. Too cute!

We are just as smitten with this couple as they are with each other! As Miley turns 26-years-old, we wonder what romantic surprises Liam has in store for her!