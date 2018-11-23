Mariah Carey, Meghan Markle & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

Despite the Thanksgiving holiday, so many stars wowed in gorgeous looks this week. From Mariah Carey’s sparkling gown to Meghan Markle’s floral look, these are the best dressed stars of the week!

Mariah Carey, 48, sizzled in a sparkling black dress for her Watch What Happens Live! appearance on Nov. 19. The “All I Want For Christmas” singer looked incredible in the skintight gown that was also sheer! Mariah’s been promoting her new album, Caution, and she’s been slaying in some very sexy looks! What a fashion icon!

That same day, Meghan Markle, 37, stepped out in one of her most gorgeous looks yet. Meghan stunned in a black and white Safiyaa top with floral detailing and a black skirt for the Royal Variety Performance. Meghan and Prince Harry recently got back from their royal tour, and Meghan’s black and white look gave us the best look at her baby bump yet! The Duchess of Sussez is absolutely glowing!

The 2018 Governors Awards on Nov. 18 featured some fantastic fashion moments. Emily Blunt, 35, was a golden goddess in a gold sequined top and matching skirt. Emma Stone, 30, dazzled in a sleeveless black dress by Louis Vuitton that included pretty silver detailing. The straps of her gown were adorned with embellished gold ruffles. Danai Gurira, 40, rocked a glamorous sequined gold dress with gorgeous floral detailing.

At the Evening Standard Theatre Awards on Nov. 18, Rita Ora, 27, looked like a beautiful bird in a pale pink gown with feathers. Claire Foy, 34, shined like royalty in an off-the-shoulder black and white gown. Amber Heard, 32, slayed in one of sexiest looks of the week in a plunging black mini dress at the Aquaman film premiere in China. Only Amber could rock that jaw-dropping cutout dress! Take a look at more of our best dressed stars of the week in our gallery above!