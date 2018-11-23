Kourtney Kardashian Sparks Pregnancy Rumors On Thanksgiving: Is She Expecting 4th Child?

Fans are buzzing that Kourtney Kardashian may be expecting her fourth child after seeing a video of her on Thanksgiving! Here’s what she had to say about the pregnancy rumors.

Kourtney Kardashian reunited with Scott Disick for Thanksgiving, and some fans thought they made a subtle pregnancy announcement via Kendall Jenner’s Instagram for the holiday! Kendall posted a video of the entire Kardashian family gathered for the holiday (minus, of course, Khloe Kardashian, who celebrated in Cleveland). In the vid, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kourtney had her hand resting on her stomach while she stood near Scott and the kids. “Is Kourt pregnant?” someone commented.

Well, Kourtney caught wind of the question, and wrote back, “No, but how good does my arm look in that last photo?” In the pic she’s referring to, you can see Kourt’s arm reaching for food from the elaborate spread on the table. So, no baby here — which would make sense, as she and Scott aren’t even back together! The 35-year-old may have spent the holiday with Kourt’s family so he could be with the kids, but he’s still very much dating Sofia Richie, and was spotted out and about with her just earlier this week.

As for Kourtney’s love life: She split with Younes Bendjima after more than a year together over the summer. After that, she was liked to 20-year-old Luka Sabbat for several weeks, but eventually, he was photographed holding hands with another woman. However, the two stayed friendly, and Kourt showed him her support by attending a party for his record label earlier this week. Luka is a friend of the family, and is also close with Kendall.

Even though Kourt may not be pregnant now, that doesn’t mean there’s no more babies in her future. She previously revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she plans on having at LEAST one more kid. Could there be an announcement in 2019?!