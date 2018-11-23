Khloe Kardashian’s Thanksgiving: Why It ‘Wasn’t An Option’ For Her Not To Spend Holiday With Tristan

Despite the cheating scandal Khloe Kardashian decided to spend Thanksgiving with Tristan Thompson in Cleveland. An insider tells HL EXCLUSIVELY why.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is currently having to relive the cheating scandal that erupted days before she gave birth to her baby True in April, thanks to the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Despite opening up those painful wounds, the new mom was determined to spend Thanksgiving in Cleveland, Ohio with her man Tristan Thompson, 27, and their 7-month-old baby. A Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, even though the reality TV star family was sad that Khloe and True weren’t in California with them, for her, spending the holiday without Tristan “wasn’t an option.”

“This was the third year in a row that Khloe skipped Thanksgiving with her family to spend it with Tristan,” the pal tells us. “It’s become her new tradition, so her family was somewhat prepared for it. They were still very disappointed though. They let her know loud and clear that they wanted her to be in California with them for the holiday, but Khloe stuck to her guns. She wanted to be with Tristan, especially because this was True’s first Thanksgiving.”

The person adds, “Khloe felt strongly that she needed to be with Tristan. She’s trying hard to keep her little family together, so leaving him alone for the holiday just wasn’t an option in her mind. Tristan was totally invited to her family celebration. It’s not like they banned him or anything. But with his game schedule it just wasn’t possible for him to make it to California for the big day, so Khloe went to him.” The Cleveland Cavaliers are scheduled to play the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania on Nov. 23.

Over the past two weekends, KUWTK fans have been gripped as the Kar-Jenners’ reaction to video of Tristan smooching with two women hit TV screens for the first time.

The episodes – filmed in April days before Khloe gave birth and in the delivery room – are only airing on TV now, months after Khloe and Tristan worked hard to get their relationship back on track. “Considering the last year they’ve had together and how he’s let her down it was a big gesture for her to choose him over her family, and it says a lot about where her head is at,” the insider says. “Despite all their issues Khloe is still very committed to Tristan. She’s still in love and determined to make things work.”