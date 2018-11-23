Is Katherine Schwarzenegger Ready To Get Engaged To Chris Pratt After Thanksgiving Together?

Amidst rumors that Chris Pratt is on the verge of proposing to Katherine Scwarzenegger, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned how SHE feels about the possibility.

It’s only been five months since Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were first romantically linked, but they proved things are definitely serious by spending their first Thanksgiving together! Chris joined Katherine and her mom, Maria Shriver, along with other family members for a fun-filled holiday. Photos, which can be seen on TMZ, show the two goofing around with young relatives during a game of football. Things have seriously been heating up between these two, and this adds to speculation that a proposal may be around the corner!

It was recently reported by Us Weekly, and confirmed by sources at HollywoodLife, that an engagement for Chris and Katherine is coming “soon.” It would certainly be a whirlwind, as it’s only been just over a year since Chris and his ex, Anna Faris, split. They finalized their divorce in October. However, if Chris were to get down on one knee, he wouldn’t have to worry about Katherine not saying yes — she’s all in on moving their relationship forward, even if it has happened rather quickly.

“Katherine would be elated to get a proposal from Chris,” a source close to the 28-year-old told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s very sure he’s the one for her. She still feels very lucky to have connected with him, and things have just fallen into place so naturally. Katherine is a very pragmatic person, so a quick engagement is very out of character for her. But, in this case, she’s ready to jump right in with Chris because she just knows it’s right. She’s never felt like this in her life.”

Our insider added that Chris and Katherine are on the same page about “everything,” including their beliefs about marriage and family. This is what’s most “important” to Katherine, which is why she has no hesitations about a future with the actor.