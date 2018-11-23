Justin Bieber Calls Himself A ‘Married Man’ For 1st Time After Thanksgiving With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is one proud husband! The singer referred to himself as a ‘married man’ for the very first time in a sweet message. This was Justin and Hailey Baldwin’s first Thanksgiving as a married couple!

This Thanksgiving was a special one for Justin Bieber, 24. It’s his first as a married man! Justin celebrated Thanksgiving with wife Hailey Baldwin and both of their families. The holiday also fell on Hailey’s 22nd birthday. Justin had so much to be thankful for and couldn’t help but gush in a late Thanksgiving Instagram post.

“Happy late thanksgiving to everyone,” Justin captioned a photo of trees. “First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!”

The “married man” part caught our eye! While Justin and Hailey have made no secret of their love for one another, up until now Justin had yet to acknowledge on Instagram that he was married! Hailey recently changed her last name on Instagram to “Hailey Bieber.”

Since it was also Hailey’s birthday, Hailey was treated to a birthday cake on Thanksgiving. Justin even smashed the cake in her face! After things got a little messy, Hailey and Justin shared a romantic kiss. Could these two be any cuter?