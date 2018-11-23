Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Kiss While Celebrating Her Bday & Thanksgiving With Their Families

A Thanksgiving and birthday kiss all in one! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shared a romantic kiss as they spent their first Thanksgiving as a married couple and celebrated her 22nd birthday. See their PDA!

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, are truly head over heels in love! Hailey celebrated her 22nd birthday on Nov. 22, which also happened to be Thanksgiving! Her cousin, Kahlea Baldwin, posted the romantic photo of Jailey’s sweet kiss. The couple locked lips after Justin smashed a birthday cake on Hailey’s face!

Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, posted about the Jailey cake-smashing on her Instagram Story, so Justin and Hailey brought both their families together for Thanksgiving. Justin and Hailey got married in a secret ceremony in Sept. 2018, so this holiday season will be a season of firsts for the newlyweds. Hailey’s birthday and Thanksgiving comes a week after Hailey changed her last name on her Instagram handle to say “Hailey Bieber.”

Justin’s mom also tweeted about how thankful she was for Hailey on her birthday. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin !! I LOVE YOU!! I’m SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!” Pattie tweeted. Justin’s mom clearly adores her daughter-in-law.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Justin had big plans for Hailey’s birthday. “Justin is planning on spoiling Hailey with gifts for her first birthday as his wifey, Mrs. Bieber,” a source close to Justin told HL. “He has never been more happy, in love and feeling good about life and he feels that has everything to do with Hailey. He wants to take this opportunity to show her how much she means to him.” We also found out EXCLUSIVELY that Hailey was so excited to celebrate her “first Thanksgiving as Mrs. Bieber approaches. She feels like this has been the best year of her entire life and she has never felt more thankful.” We can’t wait to see what these two newlyweds have planned for their first Christmas together!