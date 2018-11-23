Rock those abs, girl! Iggy Azalea’s abs were on full display in her latest Instagram photo promoting Fashion Nova. The rapper has never looked better. Slay, Iggy!

Iggy Azalea, 28, is celebrating Black Friday in the sexiest way. The Australian rapper posted a super sexy photo that flaunted her tiny waist and abs. Iggy sported a orange sweatsuit and a white bra. “@FashionNova is having a Black Friday Sale! Shop NOW & receive 40%-80% off,” she captioned the photo. Iggy took out her long, platinum blonde hair extensions and rocked her short pink hair.

Iggy is all about showing off her toned abs, whether it’s on the red carpet or sexy selfies. At Cardi B’s Fashion Nova collection event on Nov. 14, Iggy rocked a plaid crop top and high-waisted black pants. She also donned sexy red lingerie for a hot Instagram photo in Oct. 2018 that put her amazing abs on full display. She looked absolutely incredible!

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY how Iggy has transformed her body. “Iggy wanted to feel even better about herself so she made a decision to completely change her eating habits and workout routine,” a source told HollywoodLife. “Iggy originally planned on sticking to a new, healthy lifestyle for a month, but she felt so incredible with the results she was seeing, that she has stuck with it for a few months now. She removed processed foods from her diet and almost completely gave up carbs and sweets.”

Our source also added that Iggy follows a “strict workout regimen” and “loves cardio to keep her waist slim, and lunges and squats to keep a bangin’ booty.” The changes she’s made have paid off. Iggy looks amazing!