Thanksgiving was quite an affair for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s families, who gathered in Oklahoma for QUITE a celebration. Of course, Gwen shared TONS of pics and videos!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton brought members of both their families together for the ultimate Thanksgiving celebration this year! Blake invited everyone to his ranch in Oklahoma for the festivities, and based on all the photos and videos that Gwen posted to her Instagram story, it looked like an amazing day. Gwen’s kids, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, were all in attendance, along with her niece and sister. Everyone looked so happy as they cooked and enjoyed one another’s company on the holiday! SEE THE PICS AND VIDEOS FROM THE STEFANI-SHELTON THANKSGIVING HERE.

One of the wildest parts of this Turkey Day, though, was the actual turkey the pair cooked — it was covered and stuffed in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos! Gwen seemed a bit disgusted by the whole thing, but luckily, there was a regular smoked turkey included in the meal, too. This is not the first time Gwen and Blake have brought their families together for Thanksgiving, and we love the new traditions they’ve created together! As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, the singers find Thanksgiving to be very “important,” so it’s no surprise that they went all-out once again.

Gwen and Blake’s relationship has been going strong for three years now, and it was recently reported by Us Weekly that they’re in the final steps of getting a surrogate to carry a baby for them! Blake gets along SO well with Gwen’s sons from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale, so it would only be fitting for them to have a little one of their own.

Meanwhile, the pair just recently showed off their love for one another in their video for “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” They packed on the PDA in the footage, and proved that their romance is hotter than ever. We can’t wait to see how they spend the rest of the holiday season!