Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Newborn Baby Smiles In Sweet Pic From 1st Thanksgiving

Look at her precious smile! Gabrielle Union posted the sweetest new photo of baby Kaavia, who has the biggest smile on her face! Gabrielle looks like the proudest mom looking down at her baby girl.

Kaavia James Union Wade is absolutely adorable. She’s only two weeks old, but she’s already smiling! Gabrielle Union, 46, posted the cutest Instagram photo of her baby smiling on Nov. 22. “I meaaaannnn…” Gabrielle captioned the photo, followed by “#HappyBaby #ProbablyGas.” Kaavia looks perfectly content in her mother’s arms, and Gabrielle has the biggest grin on her face.

Gabrielle and husband Dwyane Wade, 36, celebrated their first Thanksgiving with their baby girl on Nov. 22. The couple welcomed their daughter on Nov. 7 via surrogate. They’ve been smitten ever since! Gabrielle can’t stop posting adorable photos of her baby girl! This is Gabrielle’s first child with Dwyane, who has three children from his previous marriage. Dwyane revealed Kaavia’s name with a tattoo on his body. He had Kaavia James tattooed on his shoulders in gorgeous cursive writing.

Gabrielle and Dwyane also created an Instagram page for their baby girl. The smiling photo of Kaavia was posted onto the page with the caption, “Thinkin about those leftovers like…” So cute! The couple recently introduced baby Kaavia to the one and only Oprah Winfrey ahead of their OWN special. The special, titled Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby, will air Dec. 8.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Gabrielle, who struggled with fertility problems for years, is loving motherhood so much and hasn’t even hired a nanny! “Gabrielle is holding on off on hiring a nanny or any sort of help because she doesn’t want to miss a single second with her baby,” our source revealed. “She has waited so long and had almost given up hope that she would ever experience all these new mom moments, so to her even being sleep deprived and covered in spit up is nothing but a blessing.”