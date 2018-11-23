Diddy Looks Distraught As He Attends Kim Porter’s Private Viewing 8 Days After Her Tragic Death

Grief-stricken Diddy continues to mourn his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter a week after her sudden death. On Nov. 23 he joined her family to pay tribute to her soul.

A week after his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter suddenly died at the age of 47, Diddy attended a private viewing in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia. The 49-year-old rapper understandably looked distraught as he entered Charles E. Huff’s International Funeral Home, clutching the hand of a relative, in pictures obtained by TMZ. The somber Black Friday visit happened on Nov. 23, one day before Kim’s funeral is scheduled to take place. SEE PICTURES OF DIDDY AT THE VIEWING HERE.

On the same day Diddy and Kim’s families joined forces to release a joint statement paying tribute to the model and actress who was the mother of four children, including three with the music mogul, whose real name is Sean Combs. “God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her,” they say in the statement, according to TMZ. “Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend.”

The statement continues, “She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met whose soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better. Although we’ve lost our best friend, God has gained a special angel and we know she is watching over us. She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As a family we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always. The Porter, Goodwin and Combs families.”

Kim – who died suddenly on Nov. 15 – was the mother of four children, including three with her ex Diddy. She had Quincy Brown, 27, with R&B singer Al B. Sure and son Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila, 11, with Diddy. The rapper has paid tribute to his ex throughout the week on Instagram. Three days after her death he broke his silence on social media by saying, “We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SH*T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”

Although an autopsy has been performed on the model, the cause of Kim’s death remains unknown pending further tests.