Controversy has surrounded Blac Chyna ever since she started promoting a skin cream by Whitenicious. Now there are rumors that she doesn’t even use the product!

Blac Chyna, 30, infuriated her fans on Nov. 19 when news broke that she is promoting a controversial skin lightening cream by the company Whitenicious. The backlash was swift. But now a new report claims that – while the mom-of-two may be promoting the product – she doesn’t actually use the cream, which costs $250 a jar. Sources close to Chyna have told TMZ that it’s just a money-making opportunity and she hasn’t used Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream, allegedly.

This new development in the story comes four days after her reps told the site that she has used the Whitenicious dark spot corrector to help combat hyperpigmentation. That doesn’t mean – and TMZ claims the reps never said – that she uses this new cream that she’s promoting (even though it has her name on it). HollywoodLife reached out to Blac Chyna’s reps for clarification and comment, but we have yet to receive a response.

It’s not the first time that Chyna has been accused of bleaching her skin. In May fans speculated that she is several shades lighter than she once was after she shared a video of her manicured nails on Instagram and, in the opinion of many, her hands looked quite fair. “Sad how dark women wanna be light skin,” one person wrote in the comments section. The backlash has been even worse ever since she announced that she’s flying to Nigeria and will be in Lagos on Nov. 25 to promote Whitenicious. One person tweeted, “@BLACCHYNA you are disgusting preying on beautiful dark skin women for your own benefit. Take your overpriced skin lightening and shove it up you’re a**, no literally how dare you.”

In the meantime, the comments section on the Instagram posts promoting Whitenicious on her page seem to have either been disabled or edited. It will be interesting to see how this story develops and how Chyna will be received in Africa amid this controversy. Stay tuned!