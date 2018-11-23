Ariana Grande Reminisces On Spending Last Thanksgiving With Mac Miller: ‘You’re Missed’

Nearly three months after Mac Miller’s death, Ariana Grande is still missing her ex — and she shared a sweet tribute on Thanksgiving to help keep his memory alive.

Ariana Grande spent last Thanksgiving with her then-boyfriend, Mac Miller, and when the holiday rolled around this year, she made sure to look back fondly on their time together. The singer shared a screen grab of her Facebook post with Mac from Thanksgiving 2017 and captioned it, “You’re v missed.” In the pic, the then-couple posed with their faces close together and wished fans a Happy Thanksgiving with the help of a Snapchat filter. Sadly, Mac passed away after a drug overdose in Sept. 2018, which left Ari missing him that much more this holiday.

Even though Mac and Ariana were broken up at the time of his death — she was actually engaged to Pete Davidson at the time — but the news still absolutely rocked her. Ariana has paid tribute to Mac quite a number of times since his passing, and even ended things with Pete as she took time to focus on herself amidst the grieving process. The 25-year-old has made it clear that she looks back on her time with Mac with nothing but fondness, and of course, she gave him a shoutout in her latest song, “Thank U, Next,” which is an ode to all her former loves.

Ariana released the song shortly after her breakup from Pete, and to Mac, she sings, “Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, cause he was an angel.” The track is about how Ariana is thankful for how her past relationships got her to where she is today — a woman focused on loving herself first.

Over the last week, Ariana has been teasing the video for “Thank U, Next,” which will pay homage to some of her favorite films: Legally Blonde, 13 Going On 30, Bring It On and Mean Girls. She even got Jennifer Coolidge to join her for a Legally Blonde scene! We can’t wait to see the finished product!