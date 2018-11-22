What’s Open On Thanksgiving? — A Full Guide To What Stores & Restaurants You Can Stop By On The Holiday

Turkey Day is finally upon us! With Thanksgiving in full swing, here’s a full list of everything open on today’s holiday!

Happy Thanksgiving! Whether you’re having a big family dinner, enjoying a Friendsgiving that would put Friends to shame, or just noshing on some tryptophan-filled meat by yourself, it doesn’t hurt to know everything open on today’s big day, should you need to venture out into the world. Thankfully for you, we have a comprehensive list of various stores and shops that are ready and waiting for your business.

Starbucks

Get your PSL addiction satisfied in select locations! A rep for Starbucks confirmed this to Delish, stating, “We are happy to welcome customers on Thanksgiving in select store locations. Store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.” So make sure you check with your local Starbucks first before you find yourself banging on their window needlessly for your Caramel Macchiato.

Kmart

Can’t sleep out of pure anticipation for the day’s big meal? Kmart’s doors will open at 6am in select locations on Thanksgiving.

Best Buy

Best Buy won’t set up shop during the day, but after you’ve finished angrily yelling at your relatives, you can shop your stress away from 5 PM to 1 AM on Black Friday.

Target

Stay on target with these store hours: 5 PM on Thanksgiving to 1 AM.

Applebee’s

Open in select locations, you can fulfill all of your Thanksgiving food requirements with their holiday-inspired meal, which offers “turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and garlicky green beans,” according to Good Housekeeping.

Ruby Tuesday

You don’t need to say “Goodbye Ruby Tuesday” on Thanksgiving. Select locations will be serving their regular menu!

Denny’s

Like Disneyland, Denny’s is open 365 days a year. Unlike Disneyland, they don’t have enormous turkey legs to gorge yourself on. However, they do have a classic turkey dinner apt for the occasion.

T.G.I. Friday’s

Enjoy a Feast for Two for $20 with a friend or a loved one! Or enjoy a Feast for Two for $20… for one.

Boston Market

Already known for their excellent turkey, this place is perfect for getting your turkey fix on!

Walmart

Walmart will have its doors open at 6 PM on Thanksgiving!