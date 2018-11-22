National Dog Show Live Stream: How To Watch The Adorable Thanksgiving Tradition Online

Who needs football on Thanksgiving Day when you can watch tons of cute pups compete for best in show at the National Dog Show. We’ve got your live stream details on how to watch it online.

The National Dog Show presented by Purina has become an annual tradition that’s as American as turkey and NFL games. NBC airs the puptactular event every year and we’ve got your details on how to watch it online. Over 2,000 canines went before the judges on the weekend prior to the contest and on Nov. 22 we’ll get to see the finals where the champion from each of the seven categories will compete for the coveted Best in Show. 192 breeds made their way to the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s ring to get fluffed, buffed and judged in the event’s 17th year. It airs at noon in each time zone on NBC following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Scroll down for how to watch the competition live online.

This year two new breeds have been introduced to the competition. The Grand Basset Griffon Vendéen and Nederlandse Kooikerhondje will hit the ring for the very first time. According to the American Kennel Club, the Griffon is a “hound dog known for its sweet, shaggy appearance and impressive stamina.” The Kooikerhondje is “an easy-going and friendly dog inside the home and an agile, lively dog outdoors.” Oh, and it’s REALLY cute!

Newton the Brussels Griffon will be giving up his title as Best in Show. He represented the Toy Group after going up against other pups from the Hound Group, Herding Group, Working Group, Terrier Group, Sporting Group and Non-Sporting Group. Whew, that’s a lot of adorable pups competing to be top dog.

As usual, actor and dog lover John O’Hurley will be the host of the annual event alongside AKC-licensed judge David Frei to give thorough details about each breed. NBC’s skating fab twosome Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will be on hand to provide behind the scenes coverage, as the dogs undergo plenty of primping and grooming before heading into the ring. NBC will be carrying the event which begins at noon EST. For those who want to watch online while busy prepping their thanksgiving feasts, you can watch the live stream via NBC Sports through your cable provider information by clicking here.