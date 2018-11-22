T.I. & Tiny Prepping For A ‘Very Romantic’ Thanksgiving: Their Marriage Is In A ‘Great Place

Can Thanksgiving be a sexy holiday? It can when you’re T.I. and Tiny, as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that after they give thanks, they’re going to get quite ‘romantic!’

Forget the pumpkin pie. T.I., 38, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, have other plans for when Thanksgiving dinner is over. While tryptophan isn’t really known to be an aphrodisiac, a friend of Tiny’s EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that they are going to “give thanks” in a special way this year. “This year they have more than ever to be thankful for,” the insider says. “Their marriage is in a great place. Last year, celebrated together but they honestly didn’t know if they would still be together for this Thanksgiving.”

“Tiny is so incredibly grateful that they’re still making it work,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “She’s also grateful for the way he is showing up for her. Tip’s been putting in solid effort and showing her in so many ways that she’s truly his soul-mate. He’s been very romantic too. He’s sent her lots of flowers – that kind of thing – and she’s feeling so blessed and grateful for their love.” Speaking of gratitude, Tip and Tip will be thankful that they get some quality one-on-one time this Thanksgiving, as their schedules have seen them spent a lot of time apart.

“Tiny has been very busy with work and T.I. just got back last week from his movie shoot in Africa [for Monster Hunter],” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “so Thanksgiving is going to give them some much needed time together and with their kids. That’s what Tiny is looking forward to the most this year – spending time with her family and seeing the bond Tip has with all their kids. That’s one of her favorite things in the world.”

Of course, Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends, but don’t think that these two lovebirds won’t look to sneak off by themselves when everyone else is passed out on the couch. “For sure they’ll escape for some alone time too,” the source adds. “Tiny has been missing T.I.’s loving with all the time they’ve been spending apart so it’s going to be a very romantic Thanksgiving.” So, for those who really want to know if Thanksgiving can be a sexy holiday, just check in with Tip and Tiny around Black Friday. Or, knowing how much they love each other, maybe give them until the first day of Christmas.