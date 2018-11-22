Oh, we just can’t wait to see this thing! Disney unveiled the first trailer for the live-action take on the beloved animated classic ‘The Lion King’ this Thanksgiving, and we think it’ll make you roar!

Disney just dropped the very first trailer for it’s highly-anticipated Lion King live-action remake, and we couldn’t think of a better way to cap off our Thanksgiving! In the nearly 90-second clip, we see an adorable baby Simba and hear Mufasa giving his son that infamous speech about staying out of the shadows. Then, we see a stampede charging into the valley — and for anyone who’s seen the original movie, you know that’s the most heartbreaking moment to ever grace a Disney film.

For the live-action remake, James Earl Jones returns as Mufasa and he’s joined by newcomers Donald Glover (Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), John Oliver (Zazu), and Beyonce (Nala). The new movie is set to drop in Summer 2019! 2019 will also feature modern re-imaginings of two other beloved Disney animated movies, in the forms of Tim Burton‘s Dumbo and Guy Ritchie‘s Aladdin.

In the past, singer Elton John gushed over his new music for the movie, as he’ll be returning to lend his voice to the movie, just as he did with the original. “It will be very exciting when it comes out,” Elton said in March. “We are writing a new song for it and it is the gift that keeps on giving. The original animated movie, then the musical, and now the Jon Favreau motion picture…it’s going to be absolutely incredible.”

We can’t wait for this to be released! Watch the new trailer above.