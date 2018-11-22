Snooki’s Pregnant: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Expecting 3rd Child With Husband Jionni LaValle

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! After struggling to get pregnant with her third child, Snooki and her husband are expecting. We’ve got all the details on their major Thanksgiving news!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 30, has a baby on the way — finally! The Jersey Shore star and her husband Jionni LaValle, 31, have been trying to have another little one, and it’s finally happening, according to a cute sonogram pic she posted on Instagram on Thanksgiving! The couple, who tied the knot back in 2014, already have two adorable little munchkins named Giovanna, 4, and Lorenzo, 6. We bet they can’t wait to add another sibling to the mix! And we know Snooki is excited. “She desperately wants to be a mom again and will finally feel like her family is complete,” a source close to the reality star told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY back in October. “It’s all she really talks about right now. She’s having a lot of fun trying with Jionni!”

Fans of Jersey Shore Family Vacation got to watch some of this drama play out on the show when Snooki mistakenly thought she was pregnant in a Nov. 15 episode. When the mother of two started barfing, she couldn’t help but wonder whether or not she was expecting — and really got her hopes up! “I feel weird right now,” she said, deciding to take a pregnancy test. “I didn’t eat anything to make me sick, so why am I throwing up right now? I’m nervous. I really hope I’m pregnant. If it says no, I’m going to be upset. I really want a baby. Me and Jionni have been trying.”

The test was negative, but clearly Snooki and Jionni kept right on trying after that! We have to give them props for their perseverance — and for hiding the pregnancy so well for so long! No wonder the reality star was keeping her stomach hidden in her social media posts. She was keeping her baby bump on the DL!

But while Snooki did manage to keep her budding belly under wraps, here’s to hoping Jersey Shore fans can watch her entire pregnancy journey play out on the show. After her disappointment over the negative test, it’d be so satisfying to see her freaking out over a positive one. Fingers crossed!