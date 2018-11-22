Rita Ora Stuns With ‘Let You Love Me’ Performance At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Rita Ora is British based, but she was all about America’s turkey day, and we’ve got her performance at the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Rita Ora headed out from her home base in London to thrill fans at the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City. The 27-year-old made her debut at the giant balloon filled extravaganza that airs live on NBC. Rita’s been doing a ton of performances lately in support of her album Phoenix. which drops the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 23. Normally Rita dresses as sexy as possible in her performances, but for the family friendly telecast she wore a big puffy black coat as she performed her song “Let You Love Me.” Plus, it was a cold morning in NYC so she needed to bundle up in the 20 degree weather as she sang aboard the Fun House float.

Rita dropped her single “Cashmere” on Nov. 19, after releasing the lead tune “Let You Love Me” in advance of the album’s drop. It’s already been a hit on U.S. airwaves and getting tons of airplay. The stunning Bulgarian born beauty will begin her tour in support of Phoenix on March 1, 2019 in the beachside city of St. Kilda in Victoria, Australia.

She then heads to Sydney, Brisbane and Perth before moving on to tour throughout Asia for the next two weeks. Rita gets a little bit of down time before she starts the European leg of her tour on Apr. 23, 2019 in Oslo, Norway and should be coming to North America in the summer of 2019. Her U.S. fans should be treated to even more singles off Phoenix before she comes to the states.

Rita is part of an all-star lineup for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that includes John Legend, Diana Ross, Martina McBride, Pentatonix, Sugarland and Ashley Tisdale. John is owning the holidays this year with A Legendary Christmas album, which he’s also taking on the road. The crooner is performing songs off the Xmas album in a 25 city tour to get everyone in the holiday spirit AND has an hour long NBC prime time special coming up.

Yikes Rita Ora caught lip synching at #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/nkd4w9VKRM — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) November 22, 2018

Over 3.5 million people will line the streets of Manhattan to watch the giant balloons and floats go by on Nov. 22. Another 50 million people will be viewing it on TV from the warmth of their homes. This year’s parade featured 16 giant character balloons, 43 novelty balloons, 26 floats, 1,200 cheerleaders and 12 marching bands.