Rita Ora Mocked By Fans For Lip Syncing At Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade: So ‘Tragic’

After her ‘performance’ at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, don’t expect Rita Ora to win ‘Lip Sync Battle,’ because fans blasted her for messing up so badly!

Update: Now that the parade is over and they’ve had a chance to warm up their hands, both John Legend and Rita Ora have chimed in on her performance. “Fun fact: We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y’all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!” John tweeted in response to @RichEdenGOE below. Rita was very grateful for John to come to her defense.

“Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet,” she wrote. “It’s annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! :) X” Good point – it’s the holiday season, a time of peace on earth and goodwill to everyone, even if they don’t nail the lip sync while on a moving float while scooting through the freezing streets of New York City.

Original: Rita Ora, 27, must be a Backstreet Boys fan because she certainly wasn’t “N’Sync” during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 22. As the British music star was about to “perform” her hit, “Let You Love Me,” on the freezing streets of New York City, she…missed her cue. The “performance” may have been less than a minute, but it was long enough to be awkward. While it wasn’t a disaster on the level of Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance, the blunder was impossible to ignore and fans just roasted Rita online after she failed to pull off the lip sync.

“Was Rita Ora lip syncing a completely different song in the #macysthanksgivingdayparade just now?” “Oh no, that Rita Ora lip sync was tragic.” “Why are people surprised @RitaOra lip synced during the #MacysDayParade they all do it. Did everyone miss @johnlegend doing the same thing?” @RichEdenGOE tweeted, ignoring that John Legend actually matched up his movements to the soundtrack. Still, Rita had her defenders who didn’t think it was the end of the world.

Here’s hoping Rita’s back next year. Maybe she can get some advice from Latrice Royale or Trinity “The Tuck” Taylor or any of the other queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4? Rita is one of the guest judges on the upcoming season, so maybe she can call them up for some tips? Or, it could have just been a technically difficulty. Maybe the track in her earpiece was delayed? Maybe she was frigid in the 24-degree NYC weather? Or maybe she was thinking about getting some turkey? Either way, good effort, Rita. Better luck next time.

So that’s pretty much the worst lip synching ever. pic.twitter.com/pGI5BUzAh4 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 22, 2018

I see… Now everyone is gonna drag Rita Ora because the music in her earpiece was off time with the music playing for her #MacysParade performance. Spoiler Alert: They ALL lip sync! Get over it! I actually feel bad for her. That was totally beyond her control. — ßευtίƒυℓεηίgмα7 (@BeUtifulEnigma7) November 22, 2018

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade isn’t really a place for artists to throw shade or get political, as that goes against the general spirit of the event. That isn’t to say that surprises don’t happen. Just as Tony Bennett, as he had to be saved by Miss Piggy during the 2016 parade. Yes, that’s right – Miss Piggy. Tony and the Muppet icon were on the same float together, and after performing a duet of “Santa Clause is Coming To Town,” Tony appeared to lose his balance when the float began moving again. Thankfully, Miss Piggy was there to catch him, steadying the then 90-year-old singer.