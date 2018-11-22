Rihanna Poses Topless In Underwear & Heels In New Pic: Let’s Be ‘Naughty-Not-Nice’

Forget Santa Claus. Santa RiRi is here! Rihanna decided to kick off the Holiday season by cranking up the temperature a few hundred degrees with a red-hot, sexy pic of her killer body!

“Santa RiRi got gifts for the NAUGHTY-not-NICE!” the @SavagexFenty Instagram account shared on Nov. 22, posting a picture of Rihanna, 30, wearing a pair of the line’s “NAUGHTY” brand underwear…and not much else. RiRi’s own Instagram account posted a similar picture, as she flaunted her amazing backside while posing topless. Sure, she was wearing stockings, heels and some velvet gloves but …there wasn’t much else to her wardrobe. Well, with a body like that, do you really need clothes?

“We getting NAUGHTY-not-NICE this season! @savagexfenty just dropped The Ultimate Gift Guide to help you shop gifts for everybody in ya life !! Hit up SavageX.com to get 50% off everything for a limited time!” she captioned the shot, as if anyone wasn’t distracted by the smoking hot picture. Fans were certainly entranced by what they say. “looking line a super villain hell bent on taking souls 😏 me 1st” “Babyyyyyyyyy 💖” “Dam girl 😍❤️👌🔥”

Forget “Black Friday,” as Rihanna might have invented “Red Thursday” with that wild picture of hers. This little advert comes after she threw a little shade at her lingerie competitor, Victoria’s Secret. The 2018 VS Fashion Show was mired in controversy when the line’s creative director and chief marketing officer, Ed Razek, 70, said that Victoria’s Secret wouldn’t use trans women as models because “the show is a fantasy.” He also threw some shade towards Rihanna and Fenty’s use of a diverse range of body types in their show, which didn’t really help his case. A screenshot of his comments was passed around online (with comments from model Louise O’Reilly saying “Thank god [Rihanna] brought us @SavageXFenty this year with genuine attention & love of diversity in her branding”) and Rihanna LIKED the comment. The shade!

While Rihanna’s “NAUGHTY-NOT-NICE” picture might have been to draw attention to her new lingerie, it might also have given her exes something to be thankful for. Rihanna knows her former loves – Chris Brown, Drake and others – creep up on her social media accounts, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she “gets a little excited” knowing they they “probably still get turned on by her sexy lingerie pics.” Teasing your ex-boyfriends, Rihanna? That’s quite naughty, indeed.