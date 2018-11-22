Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas ‘Excited’ For Their ‘Magical Fairytale Wedding’ In Indian Palace

It won’t be long before Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tie the knot, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that she can’t wait until her big day! We also have the scoop on their upcoming wedding details.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, had some sweet words for her fiancé, Nick Jonas, 26, as he joined her in India on Nov. 22. The smile on her face could not have been brighter, and for good reason. Soon, these two will be husband and wife, and a source close to Nick tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she is “beyond excited to host the wedding of her dreams. Priyanka is head over heels in love with Nick and feels like her palace wedding will be a magical fairytale wedding. She really does feel like a princess and Nick is her knight in shining armor.”

That metaphor may not be that far off from the truth, as the source tells HollywoodLife.com that “Nick and Priyanka will be getting married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, not far away from the biggest city in India, New Delhi. The palace will be shut down to the public for their private party which is expected to last several days. They will be having both families to India where they will have two services, both Christian and Hindu, to honor both of their heritages. The festivities will begin around November 28th with the big ceremonies happening on December 2nd and another on the 3rd.”

“Nick is expected to sing to his new bride and family at the reception too!” the source says, adding that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “were invited but it is not know if they will be able to fly to India for the big event.” Maybe they’ll have to just settle with sending a gift on their registry. She did create one on Amazon, of all places. “I’m very excited to begin this new chapter in my life and I’ve selected some of my favorite items to inspire you during yours. I am also so happy that Amazon is making a $100,000 donation to UNICEF, an organization that I hold close to my heart.”

The best gift that Priyanka got for this Thanksgiving (even though the closest thing to that holiday in India is the Thai Pongal harvest festival, which is normally celebrated in January) was having the love of her life close by her side. “Welcome home, Baby,” Priyanka wrote when captioning a picture of her nuzzling Nick in what looked to be the back of a car somewhere in Delhi, India. It’s still so shocking to think that after seven months of dating, these two are about to get married. Yet, after seeing just how much in love these two kids are, perhaps it’s not that shocking.