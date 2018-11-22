Pentatonix Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With Amazing Performance At Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Now, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is in perfect harmony, thanks to Pentatonix. The vocal group brought the holiday spirit by asking ‘Where Are You Christmas?’ during the extravaganza!

It may be Thanksgiving, but with Pentatonix performing during the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, it suddenly feels a lot like Christmas. The a cappella group, even when they’re not performing a Christmas song, summon feelings of sleigh rides and Santa Claus. Considering the Thanksgiving Parade is the unofficial kickoff of the winter holiday season, it seemed right to include Pentatonix in the Nov. 22 event. While riding along on the Everyone’s Favorite Bake Shop by Entenmann’s float, the group — Scott Hoying, 27, Mitch Grassi, 26, Kirstin Maldonado, 26, Kevin Olusola, 30, and Matt Sallee, 24 – entertained the crowds by singing “Where Are You Christmas?” It seems that Pentatonix can’t wait until December 25, and are eager for the season of sleigh bells, Santa Claus and snow!

For Pentatonix, Christmas came early – like, really early. The group released their third full-length holiday album, Christmas Is Here!, on Oct. 26. The album featured songs like “What Christmas Means To Me,” “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” a cover of The Neighbourhood’s “Sweater Weather” and a rendition of “Making Christmas” from The Nightmare Before Christmas. The album also featured appearances from Kelly Clarkson on “Grown-Up Christmas,” and Maren Morris on “When You Believe,” from 1998’s The Prince of Egypt.

“Before performances, we warm up, sometimes we pray together,” Kevin told Billboard in April when discussing “traditions,” as the group was tapped to sing the national anthem ahead of the 144th Kentucky Derby. “But the biggest tradition that we have is during Christmastime, because immediately after, the last thing we do is we say, “You know, we love you guys, but we’re down to not see you until next year. And then we go home and just chill out. It is so nice, because we’re working all the time. Especially now that we’re doing more band stuff and everyone has separate projects, we’re working way more to make sure stuff with Pentatonix is done in an efficient manner. It’s nice when we finally get that one break of the year where all of us get to go home, see our families and be with our loved ones. That’s the one tradition that we really cherish.”