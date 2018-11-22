Justin Bieber’s Mom Pattie Mallette Showers ‘Daughter’ Hailey Baldwin With Birthday Love

Hailey Baldwin has the support and love of her mother-in-law, as Justin Bieber’s mom has already embraced her as her ‘daughter.’ We’ve got Pattie Mallette’s message of birthday love.

Winning over the in-laws is always a challenge for any newlywed. In Hailey Baldwin‘s case, husband Justin Bieber‘s mom is thrilled with the woman he chose to marry. The model turned 22 on Nov. 22 and Pattie Mallette shared her birthday wishes while letting the world know how much she adores her new daughter-in-law. She took to Twitter and gushed “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin !! I LOVE YOU!! I’m SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!” along with a ton of emoji’s including hearts, birthday balloons, applauding hands, a turkey in honor of Thanksgiving Day, and faces blowing kisses.

While the couple hasn’t officially come out and said they’re married, they’ve given enough signals that they’re officially husband and wife. The pair reportedly tied the knot on Sept. 13 when they visited a New York courthouse to get a marriage license and ended up having a judge marry them on the spot. Things got super real on Nov. 16 when Hailey changed her surname on Instagram from “Hailey Baldwin” to “Hailey Bieber.”

Pattie’s love and thankfulness for daughter-in-law Hailey is a punch in the gut for Jelena shippers, as it’s pretty solid confirmation that Justin and Hailey are married and there’s no going back to Selena Gomez. “Well I guess it’s over for jelenation,” one fan wrote under Pattie’s comment. Another added, “CRYING IN THE CORNER.” One person taunted “ENDED JELANA SHIPPERS!” But far more fans were in Hailey’s corner that Justin made the right choice for his wife.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin !! I LOVE YOU!! I’m SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!! 🎉🎈🎊❤️💕😘♥️😁🙌👏🍁👌👸🏼 — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) November 22, 2018

“I’m actually crying of happiness 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one fan commented under Pattie’s tweet. Another added, “you‘re so lucky to have such an amazing daughter in law & she‘s so lucky to have such a great mother in law!!! sending hugs & much love from germany to the both of you.” “THIS IS SOO CUTE,” a Jailey fan wrote while another told Pattie, “Yes mom claim your daughter i love this bond.” One person took the tweet as a diss that Pattie was relieved that Justin didn’t marry Selena. “Hailey is Liked By Momma … Not Selena …. mommas Know the Best For us,” the fan wrote.