National Dog Show 2018: Whiskey The Whippet Named Best In Show At Thanksgiving Classic

2,000 dogs came to compete, but it was Whiskey the Whippet who took home Best in Show at the 17th Annual National Dog Show presented by Purina. We’ve got details on the winner.

Top dog! After 2,000 dogs featuring 192 breeds were whittled down in competition, it was Whiskey the Whippet who came away as Best in Show at the 17th Annual National Dog Show presented by Purina. The pup impressed the judges and took over from 2017’s champ Newton the Brussels Griffon as the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s 2018 champ. Whiskey is currently the top ranked hound in the country so winning Best in Show was his next natural step. His owner said he was an ideal example of what a Whippet should look like, and that he was born and raised in his household. Whiskey even sleeps on his bed! Awww.

It was quite a tough competition. First the breeds in each of seven groups were whittled down to a champion that would compete for Best in Show. An adorable Cavalier King Charles Spaniel represented the Toy Group, while Whiskey came out on top of the Hound Group. The Pembroke Welsh Corgi took top dog in the Herding Group. A Doberman Pinscher from Argentina won the Working Group, while the Wire Fox Terrier took home top honors in the Terrier Group. The Chesapeake Bay Retriever won the Sporting Group and the Lhasa Apso won the Non-Sporting Group. Whew, that’s a lot of adorable pups competing to be top dog.

Every year there’s always an audience favorite that steals the hearts of the audience who come to watch the show at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. Last year it was Babe the French Bulldog from the Non-Sporting group who had the crowd on her side and in 2018 it was the state dog of Maryland the Chesapeake Bay Retriever. The adorable little tan and white Corgi also got tons of audience love and applause.

This year two new breeds were been introduced to the competition. The Grand Basset Griffon Vendéen and Nederlandse Kooikerhondje will hit the ring for the very first time. According to the American Kennel Club, the Griffon is a “hound dog known for its sweet, shaggy appearance and impressive stamina.” The Kooikerhondje is “an easy-going and friendly dog inside the home and an agile, lively dog outdoors.” Last year the broadcast drew in its best numbers ever, with over 16 million people choosing pups over NFL games while prepping their Thanksgiving feasts.