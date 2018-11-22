Mike Posner Debuts New Look At NFL Game & Fans Mock Him For Looking Like Geico Caveman

Wait a minute – Mike Posner? Is that you? The singer debuted a new look at the Lions’ Thanksgiving game and many said he looked like Will Ferrell, a shaggy Haley Joel Osment and more!

Jeeze, you grow your hair out and suddenly, no one recognizes you anymore. Mike Posner, 30, the man best known for his song “I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” played the Halftime show of the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears. Oh, and did fans throw a flag on Mike’s performance. While many were completely shocked that Mike Posner was picked to play the annual Turkey Day festivities – “Mike Posner has a band?” tweeted @CJZero – many were shocked by Mike’s brand new look. Gone was the short, dyed hair Mike was known for and instead, he revealed shaggy brown locks, a beard and a whole new sound.

To say that fans weren’t keen on the makeover would be an understatement. “Mike Posner lookin like he just got fired from the local news station,” one tweeted, sharing a picture of Will Ferrell from the Anchorman movie. “Why does Mike Posner look like a grown up fat faced Haley Joel Osment?” “Mike Posner looking like a geico commercial,” another one added, sharing a picture of the caveman spokesperson (that unbelievably launched a short-lived sitcom.) “Michael Posner and the “legendary” Michael Posner Band at Lions-Bears halftime show. Who the hell is Michael Posner??” “Michael Posner looks like the mud from the sixth sense all grown up.”

“i want whatever pill mike posner took in Ibiza,” @AndrewTyner tweeted. Of course, with the yearly Thanksgiving NFL games comes another tradition: crapping all over the Thanksgiving Halftime show. Jason Derulo previously performed during the Lions’ Thanksgiving game, back in 2017, and Andy Grammer did the same in 2016. Neither performance really received rave reviews from turkey-devouring pigskin fanatics. Even when the late Aretha Franklin performed the National anthem in 2016, more people complained that she took too long than actually appreciated the soulful rendition she gave the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Mike Posner looking like a geico commercial pic.twitter.com/BatGuyzhWK — Daddy Long Legs (@jillwones) November 22, 2018

Perhaps fans were just amazed to see Mike Posner in 2018. The Lions seemed to understand that in the press release about his performance, per FTW. “It’s been years since Posner has put out a new piece of music and many of his fans may be surprised to see the length of his beard when they hear about his latest release. “Song About You” is a piercing introspective look at a relationship that didn’t work out.”

“Genres are words to sort of split [music] up, very similar to, like, country lines being drawn on a map,” Mike said when talking about his new song on Billboard’s Pop Shop Podcast. “They’re imaginary. Those lines don’t exist in reality. Genre is the same way. That’s not saying they’re bad or not useful at times, but what you’re seeing is the actual music scene itself, the way we just defined it, changing. These country lines, genre lines, were drawn years ago, so they may not apply as perfectly as they once did, but they don’t exist in reality. You know, on the deepest level, on the artist level, they don’t matter really at all.”