Meghan Trainor Slays At Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game With Halftime Medley Of Hits

The Dallas Cowboys playing on Thanksgiving Day is an American tradition. This year Meghan Trainor got the nod as the halftime entertainer and she killed it with ‘All About That Bass’ and more hits.



Every Thanksgiving Day there are two things that can be counted on: turkey will be served for dinner and the Dallas Cowboys will play in their annual NFL holiday game. This year they hosted the Washington Redskins in Arlington, TX and Meghan Trainor had the honors as the halftime entertainer. The 24-year-old singer/songwriter brought it with a medley of her classic hits and we’ve got video of her epic performance.

She kicked things off with her signature hit “All About That Bass,” looking stunning in a blue sequined jumpsuit to match the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders behind her. After some sexy dance moves she transitioned into “Someone Else” then finished off her three song set with “Me Too.” At the end she showed the hometown crowd some love, saying “Let’s go Cowboys.”

The singer’s third studio album Treat Myself will be coming out in early 2019 and she’s already dropped the singles “No Excuses,” “Let You Be Right” and “All The Ways.” She originally announced it’s release in June of 2018 that it would be dropping on Aug. 31. She ended up pushing it back to the new year to add more music as a flurry of wonderful personal activity — including her engagement to BF Daryl Sabara — gave her a ton of inspiration to create new songs.

“This past year has been one of the most exciting of my entire life. I got engaged to the love of my life, Daryl! I got to hang out with Diddy, DJ Khaled and Fergie on The Four, and I released five new songs that I’m absolutely obsessed with. I’m in such an amazing place and I can’t stop writing songs… I’ve decided to move my new album TREAT MYSELF until I get everything out of my head and recorded in the studio. I’ve never been more excited for all of you to hear my new music. Thank you for your continued love and support,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Aug. 3.

Meghan’s live halftime show also helped kick off the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign. The non-profit charity will be in front of department stores and other businesses with volunteers ringing a big bell throughout the holiday season to help raise money for so many good causes. The charity helps fight hunger, clothe the needy, provide housing services and is there in the wake of natural disasters to help those affected. The Red Kettle Campaign is there to help those in need over the holidays.