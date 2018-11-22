Meghan Markle: Why She’s Extra Excited To Share Thanksgiving Traditions With New Royal Family

Meghan Markle is determined to show her British Royal Family members how Americans celebrate Thanksgiving. We’ve got details on how the Duchess wants to show them how we honor turkey day.

Well this could be awkward. Pilgrims left England to find a new life in what would become America in protest against the crown and their denial religious freedoms. But that’s not about to keep new Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle from showing them how we celebrate the holiday that is most decidedly NOT celebrated in Britain, especially by the royal family. “Meghan is so excited to share her American traditions with her new British family. As the birth of her first child quickly approaches she feels it is important to hold onto and pass down her heritage while also embracing her new life in the UK. Therefore, starting with her first holiday as a Royal, she is determined to share with Harry some of her favorite traditions. And Harry absolutely encourages it,” a source close to the Suits actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“When it comes to Thanksgiving it’s definitely in Harry’s best interest to be supportive because Meghan is an amazing cook and she loves to bake. She’s famous among friends for her baking and she always does the best vegan pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving,” our insider continues.

Back when Meg wasn’t yet a royal, she showed off on Instagram in 2016 how she was a master chef when it came to cooking a turkey. “Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey! The question is, can I do it again? The pressure is on!” she captioned a pic of herself smiling and smelling a roasting turkey on a grill.

“Another one of her biggest Thanksgiving traditions is getting out and volunteering, usually by serving meals to the less fortunate. Meghan’s very big on service all year but even more so at the holidays and she absolutely will be passing that down to her little one,” a source close to the pregnant 37-year-old continues. Meghan volunteered at the Hubb Kitchen in London on Nov. 21, highlighting the women whose cookbook she helped make a best seller.