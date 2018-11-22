Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live Stream: Watch The 2018 Extravaganza Online For Free

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! No TV? No problem, as you can watch the live stream to see all the balloons, performers and amazing floats!

Whether you’re cooking a turkey, baking a ham or roasting a nicely seasoned chunk of tofu, there’s a single holiday tradition everyone can celebrate on Nov. 22: The 92nd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The spectacle promises to be bigger than ever this year, and the best part is this: anyone can watch. Both NBC and CBS will air the parade, with coverage starting at 9:00 AM ET. However, for cable cutters and those who will be en route to grandma’s house, the event will be live-streamed on YouTube. Verizon 360 will give fans a chance to watch a 360-degree view of the parade, along with commentary from co-hosts Keith Habersberger of BuzzFeed and Zuri Hall from E!.

“This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will redefine spectacle with a jaw-dropping mix of must-see entertainment for millions of spectators,” said Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in a press release. “Featuring an amazing line-up of high flying balloons, dazzling animated floats, world-class marching bands and performance groups, the nation’s top music artists, and of course, the one-and-only Santa Claus, the Macy’s Parade will once again herald the arrival of the holiday season.”

The 92nd edition of the parade will feature 16 giant character balloons; 43 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, balloonicles (think balloons on bikes), balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; and 12 marching bands. Plus, the show will be jammed packed with stars and performances.

12 of the nation’s finest marching bands will liven up the streets of the Big Apple. This year’s bands include Cicero-North Syracuse High School Northstars Marching Band (Cicero, New York), Grants Pass High School Marching Band and Color Guard (Grants Pass, Oregon), Homewood Patriot Band (Homewood, Alabama), James Madison University Royal Dukes (Harrisonburg, Virginia), Keller High School Marching Band (Keller, Texas), Lafayette High School Mighty Lion Marching Band (Lafayette, Louisiana), The Ohio State University Marching Band (Columbus, Ohio), Park Vista High School Marching Band (Lake Worth, Florida), Riverside City College Marching Tigers (Riverside, California), Woodland High School Wildcat Marching Band (Cartersville, Georgia), Macy’s Great American Marching Band (United States) and the NYPD Marching Band (New York, NY).

Fans will see such acts like: Bad Bunny, Barenaked Ladies, Bazzi, Ally Brooke, Kane Brown, Brynn Cartelli, Jack & Jack, John Legend, Leona Lewis, Ella Mai, Tegan Marie, Martina McBride, Rita Ora, Carly Pearce, Pentatonix, Anika Noni Rose and the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, Diana Ross, Sugarland, Ashley Tisdale, Mackenzie Ziegler and Johnny Orlando. It all starts off at 9:00 AM ET, so as the food is cooking in the oven, catch every single second of the 92nd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.