Kylie Jenner Kisses Stormi In New Pic With Travis Scott As Kardashians Celebrate Thanksgiving

Gobble, gobble! The Kardashians are celebrating Thanksgiving, and if you ask us, Turkey Day wouldn’t be complete without a little bit of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall!

Admit it — while you were stuffing your face with some turkey and other Thanksgiving goodies, you were wondering what the Kardashians were up to on this festive holiday. It’s okay — we were too, and we’re not ashamed to admit it. And after some digging, we finally know what Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and the rest of their tribe were up to this Thursday, Nov. 22. First off, Kylie Jenner told the world just how “thankful” she is for having baby Stormi and “hubby” Travis Scott in her life. And she did so by sharing a super cute family pic on Instagram. (See it below!)

Kris also shared her own thanks by sharing a family throwback pic! “Happy Thanksgiving Guys!!! I am so thankful for all of you. Thank you for all of your love and support always… what a gift life is. Enjoy every precious moment…. I am so thankful for and cherish these 6 amazing blessings and all of my beautiful grandchildren… I give thanks to God every single day. I love you,” she wrote alongside the cute photo.

The rest of the gang are keeping quiet right now, but keep checking back with HollywoodLife and we’ll keep you up to date with what the Kardashians did this Thanksgiving!