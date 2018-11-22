Happy first Thanksgiving, True Thompson. Khloe Kardashian’s daughter joined her mom and dad, Tristan Thompson, in Cleveland as the three celebrated their first Turkey day as a family!

This Thanksgiving, Tristan Thompson, 27, is probably grateful for second chances. Instead of spending the holiday alone with a microwavable Hungry Man dinner, Tristan had both Khloe Kardashian, 34, and their daughter, baby True Thompson, join him out in Cleveland for the holiday. Khloe and Tristan both shared pictures of their Thanksgiving spread – which you can see here – on Instagram. Tristan showed off a feast that would leave a person’s stomach rumbling. From the multiple plates of delicious looking cookies to the tasty appetizers, Tristan had a feast fit for a queen. Speaking of which, his video showed Khloe, hard at work and looking like a snack herself. “This bomb ass chef,” Tristan said, getting a smirk from his baby mama.

Khloe, on her Instagram, showed off the elegant place setting, as the dinner table was elaborately decorated. Candle of many shapes and sizes were lit inside glasses, while the table was covered with white flower petals, for that elegant touch. Earlier in the day, she had told her fans that she spent the morning “cooking my heart out,” and judging by the results, she wasn’t lying. Here’s hoping Tristan is ready to roll up his sleeves and do the dishes, because that’s the deal right? One cooks, the other cleans? Maybe he can scrub the pots while Khloe and True see what Christmas movies are on TV.

Khloe had to recently relive Tristan’s cheating scandal, as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians episodes recorded during that time have started to air. “It is f**ked up,” Khloe told her sister Kim Kardashian, when discussing Tristan’s two-timing. “He’s a complete piece of sh*t.” Obviously, since then, Khloe and Tristan have worked things out – at least, to the point that she’s willing to fly out to Ohio in order to spend Thanksgiving with him.

Because of Tristan’s work commitments, he couldn’t hop on a plane and spend Turkey Day in sunny California with Khloe and the rest of the family. Instead of spending True’s first Thanksgiving apart, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Khloe bit the bullet and decided to head out to Cleveland. “Khloe has agreed to sacrifice going home to California to be with the rest of her family. That way, at least Tristan, she and True can all be together.” Khloe, the insider said, still really misses being surrounded by the rest of her family, but she didn’t want her daughter to spend her first Turkey Day without her Daddy. Thankfully, the Cavaliers don’t have a game on December 25, so Tristan will be able to return the favor by spending Christmas with the Kardashians out in Calabasas.