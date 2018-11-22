Kelly Clarkson Slays Performance Of ‘Heat’ At Frigid Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

That voice! Kelly Clarkson was a late addition to the performers for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Without much rehearsal time she crushed it singing ‘Heat’ in 20 degree temps.

As if the list of talented performer for the 92 annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade couldn’t get more incredible, Kelly Clarkson was added on Nov. 20, just two days before the big live telecast. Showing what a vocal powerhouse she is, The Voice judge proved how her pipes are some of the best in the music business with an amazing performance of ‘”Heat.” The 36-year-old looked lovely bundled up for the chilly New York morning in a cute black coat, where temps were 20 degrees in the coldest morning in ages for the Macy’s parade. With such a late addition she couldn’t have had too much rehearsal time, but she’s such a pro that Kelly can knock it out of the park on just a moment’s notice, performing in Herald Square.

The parade is broadcast every year on NBC and it’s only natural for The Voice‘s Kelly to be a part of the musical lineup. Kelly, Macy’s and NBC have proved to have quite a successful relationship, as the “Stronger” singer performed for 2018’s Macy’s Fireworks Spectacular on the Fourth of July, which also aired on the peacock network. She performed “Stronger, debuted “Heat” and celebrated the 100th anniversary of “God Bless America” with an incredibly patriotic rendition along with the West Point Band and Glee Club. Four months later, she’s back for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Let this partnership never end!

Kelly joined quite a performers lineup that already included John Legend, Diana Ross, Rita Ora and a slew of country artists including Martina McBride, Sugarland and rising star Kane Brown. The 23-year-old Georgia native just dropped his second album called Experiment and it debuted at the top of the Billboard Top 200 Album chart. Only country superstars Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean have accomplished that same feat in 2018.

Over 3.5 million people will line the streets of Manhattan to watch the giant balloons and floats go by on Nov. 22. Another 50 million people will be viewing it on TV from the warmth of their homes. This year’s parade featured 16 giant character balloons, 43 novelty balloons, 26 floats, 1,200 cheerleaders and 12 marching bands.