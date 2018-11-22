Kane Brown Shines At Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Performance With ‘Good As You’

The hottest artist in the nation right now is Kane Brown, and the man with the album at the top of the ‘Billboard’ Top 200 killed it at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with his hit ‘Good As You.’

The folks who booked acts for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade were excited to have up and coming country artist Kane Brown come aboard for the 92nd annual event. But there’s no way they could have known that as the parade went down on Nov. 22 that he’d have the number one album in the nation! The 23-year-old Georgia native rode aboard the Mount Rushmore’s American Pride float and thrilled viewers with his latest hit “Good As You.” It was 20 degrees outside so he bundled up in a layered black sweater with a grey jacket over it.

Kane is in a rarefied air right now as his second full-length studio effort, Experiment, just debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200 album chart. That includes ALL genres so it’s an incredible feat. The only other country artists to accomplish that in 2018 were Carrie Underwood with Sept.’s release of Cry Pretty and Jason Aldean‘s Rearview Town in April. Both of those artists are well established acts in country music so it makes relative newcomer Kane’s achievement all the more remarkable. He’s already familiar to pop audiences after appearing on Camila Cabello‘s remix of “Never Be The Same” which dropped in April.

“The inspiration behind the album was really to just make live show better,” Kane explained to us EXCLUSIVELY ahead of his sold-out show sponsored by Budweiser at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on Nov. 9. “I just put some more uptempo and groovy songs you can dance to. It’s cool to actually give [the fans] something back because they got me here, where I am today. ”

His first single was the uptempo “Lose It” and he told us, “It was the first song that we had [for the album], and it really set the tone. We felt like it was a great radio song. It was between that and ‘Homesick’ and ‘We Just Came From Heaven,’ which was a slower tempo, so we decided to go with a fast tempo song.”

Kane is part of an all-star lineup for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that includes John Legend, Diana Ross, Rita Ora, Martina McBride, Pentatonix, and Sugarland. The three-hour long parade culminates in front of Macy’s Herald Square where the team from the Today Show will be broadcasting live on NBC beginning at 9am EST.