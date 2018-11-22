John Legend Wishes You A ‘Merry Little Christmas’ With Smooth Macy’s Parade Performance

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade just became legendary! John Legend performed during the 2018 event, getting everyone in the holiday spirit by singing ‘Wish Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’

Darlene Love, Mel Torme and Mariah Carey better make room, because there’s a brand new voice for the holidays: John Legend! The 39-year-old EGOT winner joined the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Nov. 22, riding through the streets of Manhattan on the Discover Adventure! From Build A Bear float. Among all the stuffed buddies and potential playmates, John decided to serenade the Big Apple with a preview of his upcoming holiday special by singing “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Needless to say, his performance was smooth, sweet and very, very cozy!

It may be Thanksgiving, but Christmas has been on John’s mind for months now. In fact, long before Halloween, John threw on a Santa hat and decided to kick off the winter season early by announcing his new holiday record, A Legendary Christmas. “I just made a new Christmas album. I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” John said in an Oct. 1 twitter video (man, Christmas just keeps coming earlier and earlier every year.) “We recorded eight classic Christmas songs, plus six brand new Christmas songs just for you.” In addition to vintage tracks like “Silver Bells,” “Christmas Time Is Here,” and “The Christmas Song,” the record features originals like “No Place Like Home,” “Wrap Me Up In Your Love,” and “By Christmas Eve.” Thankfully, he didn’t touch “

Of course, one can’t talk about John Legend without bringing up his better half (and the best person on Twitter) Chrissy Tiegen. For Thanksgiving, Chrissy has made it clear that she’s not a fan of the traditional menu. “Screw turkey. Turkey sucks,” she told InStyle in Oct. 2017, per Elite Daily. “Turkey is gross! I do two whole roasted chickens because chicken is so much better and you can still get a great gravy out of it. I just really feel like people feel like they’re forced to eat turkey, and nobody really enjoys it. Surprise everyone. Serve them chicken, and they’ll be much happier.”

so great to see @johnlegend finally making a name for himself following the success of @chrissyteigen and her TWO amazing cookbooks #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/XVL6iElOSv — rach (@rachelmaupin) November 22, 2018

A year later, and Chrissy was still trashing turkey. “What are we making for thanksgiving? Are we still on this turkey bullsh*t?” she tweeted on Oct. 18. When people told her that Thanksgiving was a month away, she had a quick laugh. “lol nevermind I truly thought it was November 18th today we can discuss in a month.” Well, if John is craving Turkey, he better grab some at the Parade before heading home. Pretty sure there’s at least a spare plate with some mac and cheese and potatoes he can munch on. After all, if you can’t overeat today, when can you?