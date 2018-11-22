Happy 22nd Birthday, Hailey Baldwin: See Sexiest Pics Of All Time

A celebration is in order! Hailey Baldwin turns 22 on Nov. 22, and we’re taking a look at her all-time sexiest photos.

Happy birthday to the one and only Hailey Baldwin! The runway model, and wife to Justin Bieber, has been making headlines endlessly these days, but with good reason! Hailey is everywhere, given her fashion campaigns, catwalk appearances, and dreamy relationship with the Biebs. As the stunner turns 22-years-old, we’re taking a look at all of her sexiest photos to date!

Hailey is incredibly sexy all on her own, but naturally, some of her hottest photos include Justin. One photo of the couple, shared on Instagram this past summer, was a little hotter than the rest, Hailey and Justin got their PDA on in the sexy snapshot, as they locked lips in a pool. Hailey sat right on Justin’s lap, as he pulled her in for the kiss, wrapping his hands around her neck. This PDA sesh was hot hot hot!

Of course, being a model, Hailey has a seemingly flawless bod, and she showed it off in a July 2018 Instagram photo where she rocked some Adidas gear. Earlier this summer, Hailey expanded her role with Adidas, becoming their first ever style creator, and she reps the brand big time. In her post, she rocked a tiny Adidas crop top that showed off nearly the entirety of her stomach, as well as a pair of Adidas sweatpants. Hailey looked long and lean in the photo, and it’s no wonder the athletic brand tapped her for the campaign! Whether this was a sponsored post or not, Hailey had us wanting to run to the nearest Adidas store so we can look just like her.

Happy birthday to a queen! Hailey is a bonafide goddess, and on her b-day, she deserves the recognition.