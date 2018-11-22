Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Thanksgiving Plans Revealed: It’s Going To Be A ‘Family Extravaganza’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have made it a tradition to have a Thanksgiving extravaganza at his Oklahoma ranch that includes both of their families. We’ve got details on what they have in store for 2018.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrived back at his Oklahoma ranch a few days ago and they’ve been prepping ever since for a massive Thanksgiving feast for their extended family on Nov. 22. It’s been a tradition for the couple ever since they got together in 2016. “Gwen and Blake always do it up big for Thanksgiving and this year will be no different, it’s going to be another big family extravaganza. Gwen is so grateful for Blake and their life together, they have so much to be thankful for,” a source close the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s important to both Blake and Gwen to celebrate the holiday with family so the plan is to combine and have both their extended families together for the big day just like they have the past couple of years. They’re a huge group when they all get together so they’re going to have several turkeys and Blake will be cooking at least one of them. He’s very competitive and has already been bragging about how his turkey will be the best one,” the insider continues.

Gwen has already been showing off plenty of social media videos of the fun she and her three sons have had getting back to the country lifestyle. The ever stylish singer ditched her usual designer duds for camouflage as she and her boys went on a fun ATV trip around her boyfriend’s massive ranch. Blake has numerous off-road toys including a duck boat, but this time they all piled into a three bench open air vehicle to tool around the landscape. She seemed thrilled, as in one Instagram video Blake pulled up next to her with her 10-year-old son Zuma already in the very back and she declared “Let the fun begin!” We can’t wait for social media loving Gwen to share more videos throughout her blissful Thanksgiving with Blake and their loved ones.