Diddy May Be ‘Too Distraught’ To Give A Eulogy At ‘Soulmate’ Kim Porter’s Funeral

The sudden and shocking death of Kim Porter has reportedly left Diddy an emotional wreck. After losing the mother of 3 of his children, he’s not sure he could keep it together long enough to speak at her funeral!

When Kim Porter, 47, passed away on Nov. 15, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49, lost more than just a mother, and an ex-love. It seems he lost part of his soul, and TMZ reports that he’s still in shock, to a point that he may not be able to make it through her funeral without breaking down. Diddy reportedly “would like to deliver a eulogy” at the service, but he’s “still so distraught” that he’s not sure he could make it through. Considering when Diddy first spoke on Kim’s death, he said “we were more than best friends…more than soulmates,” it’s understandable how it may be too much for him to say good-bye.

The service — reportedly taking place on Saturday, Nov. 24, in Columbus, Georgia – will reportedly feature a performance by Faith Evans. Faith, as one might remember, has a strong connection to Diddy. When her husband, The Notorious B.I.G., was killed in 1997, Diddy was a huge source of comfort to her. After all, Biggie was Diddy’s best friend and now, Faith gets a chance to return the favor in his time of grief. Mary J. Blige will also reportedly attend the service, but she’s not scheduled to perform.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much,” Diddy said when speaking for the first time after Kim’s death. “Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship.” Ahead of her elaborate funeral and three days after her death, Diddy held a private memorial at his home in Bel-Air. His lit his home with candles and filled it with pictures of his late soulmate, as more than 100 guests – including French Montana, Pharrell and Mary J. Blige – came together to celebrate her life and legacy.

Diddy and Kim broke up in 2007 after 13 years of dating. The couple, who had three children together (Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lila, remained “tight” after the breakup, spending holidays together and working to raise their children right. Though there was never a formal custody arrangement, they worked to accommodate each other’s schedule. While the loss broke Diddy’s heart in two, he did take a break from being “being sadder than a motherf*cka” to celebrate Thanksgiving by sharing a funny meme featuring the late Prince. “Shit gave me a needed chuckle. LOVE YOU GUYS SOOOO MUCH!”