Diana Ross Enthusiastically Lip Syncs Without A Microphone At Macy’s Parade & Fans Applaud Her For It

Diana Ross is such an icon that she totally lip synched without a microphone at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and fans are loving her all the more for it. We’ve got their reactions.

Goddess!! Diana Ross was the highlighted performer at the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, getting to sing just before Santa arrived at the end of the extravaganza. Unlike all of the other performers, she didn’t even bother to use a microphone, openly lip synching to “Simply Having A Wonderful Christmas Time.” Many of the other stars also lip synched, with Rita Ora getting openly slammed on Twitter for how poorly she messed up “Let You Love Me” with folks on Twitter calling it “tragic.” But for Diana, she was worshipped like the queen she is for her openly mouthing along to her song.

“Goals: Diana Ross being too damn famous to lip sync in the Macy’s Parade,” one fan tweeted in praise while another wrote “Diana Ross knowing she’s too good to lip sync is pretty great,” about the 74-year-old diva. Diana “performed” with a giant smile on her face and exaggerated gestures so even if she didn’t sing, it was still amazing.”

Ms. Ross got major props for not even trying to pretend that she was singing live. “I’m glad that Diana Ross didn’t use a mic. In reality, you don’t need it at these type of parades. Esp, if you’re making the artist lip sync,” one person tweeted while another added, “Props Diana Ross for not even pretending to use a mic for her lip sync.” She did totally keep it real by using her hands for wonderful gestures instead of holding a microphone

The incomparable Diana Ross doesn't need your silly microphone to lip sync. #macysthanksgivingdayparade pic.twitter.com/IvfxlrmWdQ — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) November 22, 2018

Diana Ross is on a whole new lip sync level…not even bothering with a mic #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/Rm4YYCmeUI — Katie Skelly (@kskellinator) November 22, 2018

One of the only performers to sing live was Kelly Clarkson, who sang her hit “Heat” from Herald Square. Everyone else performed on floats and John Legend clarified that because they were on moving vehicles, they weren’t afforded the same option. “Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y’all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!” he tweeted. Rita, who took TONS of heat for how much her lips didn’t match her lyrics responded, “Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! :) X”