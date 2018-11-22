Chanel West Coast Wears Nothing But A Thong & Tiny Crop Top To Celebrate Thanksgiving

Chanel West Coast wished her fans a Happy Thanksgiving by going practically naked. We’ve got her NSFW pics of her in a tiny leafy thong and itty bitty crop top.

Chanel West Coast‘s fans are super thankful for a racy photo she shared on Instagram to celebrate Thanksgiving. The MTV personality posted a spicy pic on Nov. 22 where she was almost nude. She wore a leafy patch of fabric to cover her vajayjay and a small bandeau top that barely covered her breasts. It featured matching green and yellow fabric along with a green bow in the middle. The rest of the 30-year-old’s body was pure skin as she flaunted her insane curves, leaving nothing to the imagination. Instead of a colorful wig, she wore her hair in long curls with darker roots and blonde tips. In another pic, she was completely naked on her lower half with her leg covering her privates.

“Happy Thanksgiving! This pic has nothing to do with thanksgiving other than the color scheme is very thanksgiving-ish but I thought it was a good place to start with listing what I’m thankful for,” she began her caption. Well, that’s as good an explanation for the racy holiday photo as any. “I am SO thankful for this life god has given me. Thankful for my amazing supportive family, my true friends, my career, my fans,” she continued.

The Ridiculousness host let her followers know that her curves and her looks are all natural and that she’s never had the help of a plastic surgeon with an amazing humble-brag Chanel wrote that she was also thankful for “My god given beauty I didn’t have to go out and buy, being healthy, thriving in life, and for the self-confidence and will power to stay pursuing my dreams even after countless set backs and failures.”

“Thankful for the confidence to post pics like this even when deep down I’m slightly insecure about my little belly. Thankful for the natural constant energy god gave me that allows me to work as hard as I do. Thankful for being able to do fun photo shoots like this and then post pics and receive so much love from friends and fans! Thankful for soooo much I could go on and on but really I’m just thankful for being alive,” Chanel continued. Her fans are probably VERY thankful for this particular photo shoot.

“I’ve noticed taking the time to sit and thank god everyday has brought more blessings into my life. So, as some advice to everyone following me, don’t make today the only day of the year to tell god and your loved ones how thankful you are. Tell them everyday! Gratitude is the best attitude. God blesses those who appreciate the small things. Thank you god again for everything there truly aren’t words to express how much I appreciate all you have given me,” she concluded. Happy Thanksgiving right back at ya Chanel!