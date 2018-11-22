Meghan Markle, T.I. & More Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving – See Their Festive Pics

Happy Thanksgiving! Some of the biggest stars – from T.I. to the Duchess of Sussex herself — got together with their families to give thanks while sharing pictures of their mouth-watering meals!

It’s time to baste the turkey, roast the chicken, bake the macaroni and cheese, and pour some cocktails because it’s Thanksgiving! Nov. 22 marks the day where people surround themselves with loved ones and take a moment to express gratitude and appreciation over what they have in life. For many celebrities, Thanksgiving has a very special meaning this year, as many stars’ homes were damaged in the fires that devastated California. For Meghan Markle, she may have been on the other side of the globe, but she made sure to bring some Thanksgiving spirit to her new home in the UK. The Duchess of Sussex visited the Hubb Community Kitchen to help prepare food for those less fortunate. While the UK doesn’t celebrate the holiday, Meghan made sure to keep Thanksgiving in her heart.

T.I. also was in the spirit of the season, as he hosted his 13th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway for seniors in need at the Adamsville Recreation Center in Atlanta. After all, no one should go hungry on Thanksgiving, and Tip made sure that bellies would be full on this day.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who lost their home in the Woolsey fire, found a way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Despite the heartbreaking of watching their house go up in flames, the duo will not let that ruin their thanksgiving, as Miley’s older sister Brandi revealed they will all still get together to celebrate. “Thanksgiving and Christmas are the two times a year that usually my whole family gets together,” she said. “You know, there’s so many of us, and we’re all working and all live different places, and it’s very hard [to get] all of us in the same room.”

Chrissy Teigen certainly had a lot to live up to this Thanksgiving, as she’s been ready for it for a month. “What are we making for thanksgiving?” she tweeted on Oct. 18, not noticing she was a month early. “Are we still on this turkey bullsh*t?” Chrissy, who famously told InStyle in 2017 that she thinks “Turkey sucks,” realized her enthusiasm was a bit premature. “lol nevermind I truly thought it was November 18th today we can discuss in a month,” she added. With John Legend playing the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Chrissy had command of the day’s menu, so fans waited to see what she, Luna and Miles came up with. Thanksgiving just started, so come back and check up to see what all your favorite stars are doing to celebrate today!