Once again, Bazzi melted our hearts — this time during his performance of ‘Beautiful’ at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 22! Why are we tearing up as we get ready to gobble on turkey?

It’s Thanksgiving, not Valentine’s Day. But Bazzi, 21, still brought romance to turkey day with his performance of “Beautiful” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 22. The singer, whose full name is Andrew Bazzi, proved he’s in the same legion of male pop stars like Zayn and Justin Timberlake that know how to crush those high notes! Bazzi sounded just as good live as he does through our earphones as he demonstrated his musical chops on board NHL and Discover’s Frozen Fun Float.

It’s been a great month for the former Vine star. Aside from earning the prestigious invite to perform at Macy’s annual parade, two of his hit singles — “Mine” and “Beautiful” — hit platinum as of Nov. 8, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. Although he’s a relative newcomer in the industry, he’s already teamed up with a big name, Camila Cabello, for the aforementioned track that went platinum: “Beautiful”! Their music video, which pays tribute to Romeo and Juliet, deserved even more accolades after it came out on Oct. 15. Really, Bazzi was a great choice to add to an already impressive lineup at the 92nd annual parade, which included Ally Brooke, Kane Brown, Diana Ross, Bad Bunny, John Legend and so many more — stay tuned for HollywoodLife’s coverage of the event!

We’re not surprised that Bazzi’s live performance met, if not exceeded, our expectations. But they were still high after watching the Michigan native wow the audience at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards’ pre-show on Aug. 20, and you can relive the show here.

they did bazzi dirty smh they just switched camera up like that pic.twitter.com/wNOeq0KfAl — yesenia//preorder AGFIN (@blessedjolinsky) November 22, 2018

Just amazing. We’re adding Bazzi to the list of things we’re grateful for on Thanksgiving!