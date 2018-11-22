‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Breaks Down In Tears At Season 9 Reunion After Saying She Wants To Quit

Amber Portwood has made it known that she wants to leave ‘Teen Mom OG,’ and she broke down crying over the decision during the reunion taping. We’ve got details on how the audience was begging her to stay.

Amber Portwood is seriously contemplating leaving Teen Mom OG, and she’s still on the fence about it. On Nov. 5 she tweeted that she had to quit the show and the topic was brought up when she sat down with Dr. Drew Pinksy at the show’s reunion taping on Nov. 17.. Us Weekly reports that Drew “told her that he didn’t want her to leave the series” and the audience applauded, showing their support. It was such a touching moment that “Amber started to cry. She was really emotional. She was weighing [her options],” a witness told the publication.

“I can’t do this anymore. I have to quit this show,” the new mom wrote in a Nov. 5 tweet. “The heartache this show has put me through is too much to bear anymore. If I will not be shown then there’s nothing more to do. My name will not get smeared anymore. I hope everyone is resting easy with the money they’ve made off of heartache and pain that I’ve endured.”

Amber has been through so many ups and downs that the world as witnessed. She started out on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant when she was expecting her daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley in 2008. He eventually won custody of the girl after Amber was charge with domestic abuse against him in 2011, followed up by an arrest for drug possession. She ultimately ended up serving time in jail following a failed drug test.

Then there was her romance with much older fiance Matt Baier, 47. It was a rocky romance and the couple ended up on Marriage Boot Camp in 2017. Instead of repairing the relationship, it ended things. “We went there to help our relationship or whatever was left of it, and it didn’t go well because he lied about s–t, so I broke up with him one night,” she told Teen Mom OG producers of their time on Marriage Boot Camp .

Amber confessed on the latest season of Teen Mom OG that she suffered a miscarriage when she was with Matt. She was visiting her daughter at Gary’s place and confided to his new wife Kristina, “I never told anybody but like, when I was with Matt I had a miscarriage.” On the bright side, she found love while on Marriage Boot Camp with one of the show’s cameramen Andrew Glennon. She gave birth to their son James in May of 2018.