What’s Coming To Netflix In December 2018: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ & More
The final month of 2018 is right around the corner, and a whole new list of shows and movies will be coming to Netflix. From ‘Infinity War’ to the ‘Sabrina’ special, see the full the list of what’s new on Netflix in December 2018!
The holiday season is in full swing, and December 2018 means new TV shows and movies are coming to Netflix. Starting December 1, movies like 8 Mile, Seven Pounds, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and more will hit the streaming service. Just two weeks later, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina holiday special will debut on Dec. 14. The special, titled A Midwinter’s Tale, will feature an “extra extra super special secret surprise in it that I think everyone is going to freak out about,” according to series star Kiernan Shipka.
One of Netflix’s biggest gets in December 2018 is Avengers: Infinity War. The biggest movie of 2018 will hit Netflix on December 25. In addition, a brand-new season of Fuller House will drop December 14, and the second season of Alexa & Katie will begin streaming on December 26. See the full list below!
December 1
8 Mile
Astro Boy
Battle
The Big Lebowski
Bride of Chucky
Christine
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crossroads: One Two Jaga
Friday
Friday After Next
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses
Hellboy
The Last Dragon
Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Meet Joe Black
Memories of the Alhambra
My Bloody Valentine
Next Friday
Reindeer Games
Seven Pounds
Shaun of the Dead
Terminator Salvation
December 2
The Lobster
December 3
Blue Planet II: Season 1
Hero Mask
The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2
December 4
District 9
December 6
Happy: Season 1
December 7
5 Star Christmas
The American Meme
Bad Blood
Dogs of Berlin
Dumplin’
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
Nailed It! Holiday
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
Pine Gap
The Ranch: Part 6
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
Super Monsters and the Wish Star
December 9
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3
December 10
Michael Jackson’s This Is It
December 11
Vir Das: Losing It
December 12
Back Street Girls: Gokudols
Out of Many, One
December 13
Wanted: Season 3
December 14
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale
Cuckoo: Season 4
Dance & Sing with True: Songs
The Fix
Fuller House: Season 4
The Innocent Man
Inside the Real Narcos
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
The Protector
Roma
Sunderland Til I Die
Tidelands
Travelers: Season 3
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8
December 16
Baby Mama
Kill the Messenger
One Day
Springsteen on Broadway
The Theory of Everything
December 18
Baki
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5
December 21
3Below: Tales of Arcadia
7 Days Out
Back With the Ex
Bad Seeds
Bird Box
The Casketeers
Derry Girls
Diablero
Greenleaf: Season 3
Last Hope: Part 2
Perfume
Sirius the Jaeger
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski
Tales by Light: Season 3
Wolf (BÖRÜ)
December 24
Hi Score Girl
The Magicians: Season 3
December 25
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown — Season 11
Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War
December 26
Alexa & Katie: Season 2
You
December 28
Instant Hotel
La noche de 12 años
Selection Day
When Angels Sleep
Yummy Mummies
December 30
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
December 31
The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
However, there are some TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in December 2018. On December 1, Sons of Anarchy will no longer be available, as well as Spider-Man 3 and The Covenant. By the time the end of the month comes around, movies like Moana and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl will be gone, too.