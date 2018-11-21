What’s Coming To Netflix In December 2018: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ & More

The final month of 2018 is right around the corner, and a whole new list of shows and movies will be coming to Netflix. From ‘Infinity War’ to the ‘Sabrina’ special, see the full the list of what’s new on Netflix in December 2018!

The holiday season is in full swing, and December 2018 means new TV shows and movies are coming to Netflix. Starting December 1, movies like 8 Mile, Seven Pounds, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and more will hit the streaming service. Just two weeks later, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina holiday special will debut on Dec. 14. The special, titled A Midwinter’s Tale, will feature an “extra extra super special secret surprise in it that I think everyone is going to freak out about,” according to series star Kiernan Shipka.

One of Netflix’s biggest gets in December 2018 is Avengers: Infinity War. The biggest movie of 2018 will hit Netflix on December 25. In addition, a brand-new season of Fuller House will drop December 14, and the second season of Alexa & Katie will begin streaming on December 26. See the full list below!

December 1

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle

The Big Lebowski

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga

Friday

Friday After Next

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses

Hellboy

The Last Dragon

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

December 2

The Lobster

December 3

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Hero Mask

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2

December 4

District 9

December 6

Happy: Season 1

December 7

5 Star Christmas

The American Meme

Bad Blood

Dogs of Berlin

Dumplin’

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Nailed It! Holiday

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Pine Gap

The Ranch: Part 6

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

December 9

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

December 10

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

December 11

Vir Das: Losing It

December 12

Back Street Girls: Gokudols

Out of Many, One

December 13

Wanted: Season 3

December 14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale

Cuckoo: Season 4

Dance & Sing with True: Songs

The Fix

Fuller House: Season 4

The Innocent Man

Inside the Real Narcos

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle

The Protector

Roma

Sunderland Til I Die

Tidelands

Travelers: Season 3

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8

December 16

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway

The Theory of Everything

December 18

Baki

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5

December 21

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

7 Days Out

Back With the Ex

Bad Seeds

Bird Box

The Casketeers

Derry Girls

Diablero

Greenleaf: Season 3

Last Hope: Part 2

Perfume

Sirius the Jaeger

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski

Tales by Light: Season 3

Wolf (BÖRÜ)

December 24

Hi Score Girl

The Magicians: Season 3

December 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown — Season 11

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

December 26

Alexa & Katie: Season 2

You

December 28

Instant Hotel

La noche de 12 años

Selection Day

When Angels Sleep

Yummy Mummies

December 30

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

December 31

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

However, there are some TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in December 2018. On December 1, Sons of Anarchy will no longer be available, as well as Spider-Man 3 and The Covenant. By the time the end of the month comes around, movies like Moana and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl will be gone, too.